The White House announced Friday that the United States has hit a key milestone in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic: Fifty percent of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced the news on Twitter.
"50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated," Shahpar wrote. "Keep going!"
Shahpar also noted that the 7-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week, and up 44% from two weeks ago.
