TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s State Board of Education will meet Friday to talk about how COVID-19 will impact districts as students head back to school next week.

The state will consider a proposed emergency rule, freeing up vouchers for families who want to transfer their children out of public school and into a private one, if the school imposes rules on masking.

The board is set to meet at 11 a.m.

Little information has been released about the proposed emergency rule.

State education officials are considering making Hope Scholarship vouchers available for students whose parents do not want them wearing masks in schools but attend districts that plan to require them.

In essence, that would make it so parents who want to avoid mask mandates could send their children to another public school, or to a private one, and use a taxpayer funded seat where the child wouldn’t have to wear a face covering.

Hope Scholarships are typically reserved for students who are being bullied.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to stand by the notion that masking should be up to the parent.

“They’ve had all this time to study, what are the harmful effects of putting a Kindergartener in a mask for 7 hours?” DeSantis asked. “Have the talked about the emotional, the academic, the physiological? Why isn’t CDC studying that…they’ve had a lot of time to do it. To act like somehow this isn’t something we should worry about I don't think is acceptable.”

The rule seems to stop short of trying to overturn mask requirements that are being made by a handful of school districts.

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, said rules are being finalized now. She said it's a collaboration between the Florida Department of Health and the Department of Education.

"We are finalizing health and education emergency rules this week that do not prohibit masks in schools but will require parents to have the right to opt their children out. School districts will be expected to allow parents to make this decision."