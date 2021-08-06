SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As part of the American Rescue Plan, Seminole State College of Florida used a portion of its Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III institutional aid to cancel $725,295 in student debt, according to a news release.

This decision will affect 1,047 enrolled students’ tuition and fees related to the Business Office incurred during spring, summer and fall 2020 terms, as well as spring 2021.

According to the release, the institutional aid will allow the college to “support and expand virtual and hybrid instructional options, student services and academic support modalities.”

“Eliminating student debt removes a financial burden for many students and offers greater confidence to enroll or reenroll and continue their educational journey at Seminole State,” F. Joseph Mazur, vice president of business operations and CFO at Seminole State College, said in the release.

Student Government Association president at the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus Angelica Rolon Arroyo voiced her support for the decision.

“During the pandemic, many students were put under a lot more financial strain than normal, and this decision will certainly help alleviate some of that strain," she said in the release.