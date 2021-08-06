DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A pretrial hearing scheduled Friday for the man charged with shooting Daytona Beach police offer Jason Raynor in the head has been postponed until Oct. 29, according to court documents released Thursday.

What You Need To Know The pretrial hearing for Othal Torayne Resheen Wallace moved to Oct. 29



Wallace's attorney requested the postponement



Wallace is charged with shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor



Raynor is hospitalized, recovering from a gunshot wound to the head

The hearing for Othal Torayne Resheen Wallace had been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. before Judge Raul Zambrano of the 7th Judicial Circuit Court. No details were provided about the reason for the continuance.

Wallace is being held in the Volusia County Jail after being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to authorities, Raynor was patrolling on Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach on June 23 when he approached Wallace, who appeared suspicious, according to authorities.

Body camera video released by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows Raynor walking up to Wallace, who was in a car, and asking him whether he lived nearby. The video then shows Wallace getting agitated, a struggle seems to be heard and then a gunshot is fired. Wallace, 29, was apprehended in a treehouse outside of Atlanta, officials said.

Raynor, 26, is recovering from a gunshot wound to the head at a Volusia County hospital. The police department has said it will not release any information on Raynor’s health moving forward.