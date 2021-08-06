POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Fishing is just a hobby for a lot of people, but some Polk County teenagers are hoping it helps them get to college.

Four Junior Bassmasters from Mulberry earned the chance to put their fishing skills to the test at the national level.

Clayburn Reed and Gavin Gooding often cast on Lakeland ponds and lakes hoping to find a little bit of Tennessee.

What You Need To Know Four Junior Bassmasters from Mulberry advanced to national tournament



Polk teen bassmasters will compete in Tennessee



Bassmasters Juniors

"This is a very good lake to practice for up north fishing,” reed said on a recent afternoon.

Fishing is practically second nature to these guys, who have been fishing since elementary school.

But tournaments are different. And that's why they're practicing.

(L to R) Gavin Gooding and Clayburn Reed with their catches. (Sarah Blazonis, Spectrum News staff)



The pair placed second in state championships earlier this summer, earning a spot at Bassmasters Junior Nationals in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

They make it look easy.

But physical challenges, like spending all day on a boat in 90 degree-plus heat, are just the beginning.

"It's a very technical sport,” Reed said. “You have to stay with it. Very mental."

And you have to be ready to adapt to obstacles: Any obstacles.

"You don't see the baby gators ever like this,” Reed said. “They'll come up behind it (your fish) and hit it. When you set the hook, they'll take you for a ride, that's for sure."

But it's not just here on the water those skills can pay off. High schoolers can win scholarships to help them with the next phase of their education.

Four Polk County teens are heading to the @bassmaster high school and junior national championships. Gavin Gooding, Owen Gooding, Clayburn Reed, and Cricket Coates. Watch them cast a few lines 🎣: https://t.co/wtMYf8nDL8 pic.twitter.com/RUgTs888fU — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) August 6, 2021

"You want to win every tournament,” said Owen Gooding with Mulberry Bassmasters. “So you're going to fish your heart out to win every tournament, make it to nationals."

Gooding and Cricket Coats competed in the Bassmasters High School Nationals in July. Cricket was the only girl from Florida to qualify.

"I think that it's labeled a male sport,” Cricket said. “But the fish don't know if you're a boy or a girl, and women can do anything a guy can do."

Still, neither team knows exactly what to expect in Tennessee. But each said they plan to stick with fishing and hope it plays a role in their futures.