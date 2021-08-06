The city of Pittsfield has launched a survey asking residents how they should use the funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. Community forums will also be in place to hear feedback from the public.

The city is set to receive $32.4 million in ARPA funding over the next two years.

The funding can be used to address public health and human services, economic recovery, housing and neighborhoods and cultural institutions.

The survey is available in English and Spanish and will allow users to rank their preferences. It must be completed by September 1.

The forums will be held throughout the month of August.