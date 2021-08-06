PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Government is advising residents to stay alert for invasive cane toads that are poisonous to most animals that try to bite or consume them.

Cane toads are not protected in Florida and can be removed from private property and humanely killed year-round with landowner permission. Captured cane toads may not be relocated and released.

These invasive critters look similar to the non-poisonous native southern toad ,however there are a few ways to tell them apart. Cane toads are generally larger and have large triangular glands while southern toads have oval glands.

For more information on how to identify cane toads, click here.

To safely remove cane toads, wear eye and skin protection, and wear latex, rubber, or nitrile gloves if handling.

If your pet bites or swallows a cane toad, they can become sick and die in as little as 15 minutes without proper treatment.

Symptoms to watch for:

Frantic or disoriented behavior

Brick red gums

Seizures

Foaming at the mouth

Follow these steps to treat:

Wash toxins forward out of the mouth using a hose for ten minutes, being careful not to direct water down the throat. Wipe gums/tongue with a dish towel to remove toxins. Get your pet to the vet!

How to identify a cane toad:

For more information about cane toads, click here.