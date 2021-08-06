ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools return to the classroom Aug. 10. School leaders and parents are getting ready for the big day.

District officials said they are really trying to do everything they can to try to keep everyone safe this school year, which includes mask requirements for both staff and visitors effective Friday.

“I expect we are going to have a safe school year where our children are going to continue to grow and learn,” Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the district will have cleaning measures in place and she is encouraging people to mask up and get vaccinated if eligible.

On Friday, parent Allison Ostroy was out with her younger son shopping and getting ready for the school year. She said she agrees with Jenkins.

In addition to getting school supplies in order, Ostroy said there has been a lot of mental preparation for both her and her children.

“Keeping them safe from germs and the virus and all those things…it's been a really big struggle I will be honest with you all summer,” she said. “We did feel better at the back to the school nights we went to. A lot of the children are masked.”

When it comes to learning, this year there is no virtual option launched, but Jenkins said if someone does get sick, students will have the ability to learn from home on a digital platform.

Both parents and school leaders are hoping for a great school year as Central Florida continues to battle the pandemic.

“A little worried, a little excited," Ostroy said. "I am crossing my fingers that everything goes well."

The Orange County Public Schools is still offering a $200 incentive for employees to get vaccinated.