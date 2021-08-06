PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — National Farmers Market week ends Sunday. Farmers say customer support is key to their success all year long.

According to Carolina Farm Stewards, there are more than 230 farmers markets across the state.

What You Need To Know National Farmers Market week is August 1 - August 8.



There are more than 200 farmers markets in North Carolina



To find the farmers market closest to you, click here.

Pine Knot Farms owners Stanley and Linda Hughes say they go to at least four farmers markets a month to sell their produce.

"The more you can do retail, you can keep your farming operation viable... I mean, it's more money," Stanley Hughes said.

His grandfather bought the farm in Hurdle Mills in 1912. He says farmers markets are a big reason they have survived this long.

"Farmers markets are probably half of our income, because we grow tobacco too," Stanley Hughes said.

The latest statistics from the Census of Agriculture show there are less than 50,000 Black farmers nationwide.

The Hughes intend to keep this century farm in their family for as long as possible.

"Without our customers... there would be no Pine Knot Farms," Linda Hughes said.