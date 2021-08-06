Authorities in Maine said Friday that businesses, nonprofit groups and government organizations should be wary of a scam about expiring trademarks.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the scammers fraudulently warn entities that their trademarks are about to expire and request a renewal fee. The notices from the scammers often resemble a government agency and sometimes even include accurate information about the trademark's registration number and expiration date.

Frey said recipients of notices about their trademarks should verify the source before sending money. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office would have accurate information about the trademark and its status.

Maine residents who are concerned they have received a fraudulent notice or sent money as a result should contact the Office of the Attorney General, Frey said.