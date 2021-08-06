BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County leaders are hosting vaccination clinics across the county as COVID-19 cases rise.

But as Florida Department of Health workers manned two tables at the Our Lady of Grace church on Malabar Road Friday, very few people showed up for a shot.

What You Need To Know Brevard County leaders are hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county



One, manned by workers from the Florida Department of Health, was held Friday at Our Lady of Grace Church



Over the course of four hours, less than 15 patients showed up to be vaccinated

Signs pointed where people should go and a large banner was displayed on a truck for drivers to see.

Spectrum News was at the vaccination site for most of the day and saw very few people show up for a shot. Fewer than 15 people came in to get a vaccination over a four hour period.

One person said they hadn't made up their mind until now to receive the shot. Another said he didn't want to get a vaccination, but did so for his wife.

"We've had clinics where four people show up one day and twelve show up the next," said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management. "So we are like 'Alright, they're starting to get the message,' and then five show up the next day. So it's kind of been an ebb and flow."

Walker points out just months ago there were long lines with very little medicine to give out.

"Now we have ample supply throughout our community and yet it seems the demand is way down," he said. "And it is."

Walker said Florida Department Of Health numbers released over the past few weeks show thousands of people getting vaccinated.

And said some recent clinics have seen up to fifty people coming in.

Right now 53% of Brevard residents have gotten the vaccine, just under the 61% statewide.

"Right now the signs indicate if you do get it, likely you will not end up in the hospital and you are less likely to die from it," Walker said.

FDOH is still offering a $10 voucher incentive for people to get the vaccine.