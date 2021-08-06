Koffee Kup Bakery has been around for more than 65 years.

"It originated in Springfield. It was three brothers who started the Koffee Kup Bakery. They were well on their way to retirement so my husband took the opportunity and bought it from them," said Lisa Facente, manager of Koffee Cup Bakery.

Her and her husband Dino took over 25 years ago. The business was always in Springfield, until a few months ago.

"Our goal was always to own our own property, so when the opportunity arose here in Chicopee, we found this building pre-COVID, we really liked the neighborhood, it is very welcoming and we are very happy with the move," said Facente.

The move wasn't easy, but Facente says business is good despite the obstacles caused by the pandemic.

"In the beginning, we weren't sure because it was during the pandemic. There was an extensive amount of renovations to convert it from an old bike shop to a modern day bakery. It was a lot of work, but it eventually turned out exactly the way we wanted it," she said.

While they have a variety of bakery items, they're known for their specialty cakes. They do them for all occasions and can replicate any design customers want and Facente said many come for the frosting specifically.

"It's an original recipe, from scratch; an original recipe since day one. I can't give away the secret recipe, but people really love it," said Facente.

And it shows in the way the Chicopee community supports their business.

"The neighborhood is very welcoming and we are really happy with the move going forward and what’s to come," said Facente.