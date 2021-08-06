OVIEDO, Fla. — Over in Oviedo, there’s one eighth grader who’s trading rest and relaxation this summer for science experiments.

Moitri Santra has developed a product to fight harmful algal bloom impacting Florida’s waterways and is now finding new ways to put her product to better use in hopes of making a positive impact on the environment.

What You Need To Know

Moitri Santra is an eighth grader in Oviedo who saw problems from harmful algal bloom firsthand



She has developed a product to fight algal bloom impacting Florida’s waterways



A specialist with 3M will be working with her virtually over the summer to find ways to make her product more applicable

“There are two different types of algae here,” Santra said, pointing to the supplies lined up near her.

Santra's family dining room table has been transformed into a makeshift science lab this summer. The eighth grade student decided to get to work on an idea to combat harmful algal bloom after seeing the problem firsthand.

“It’s everywhere really, but especially in Florida during the summer season, it’s very prominent," she said. "I’ve already heard a few bodies of water very recently in the past couple of weeks that have been contaminated."

Some products have already been developed to combat harmful algal blooms, but Santra says they just aren’t doing enough.

“It’s good that there are already existing methods that are being used, but they aren’t practical for use, so I decided I should probably fix this,” she said.

So she developed her own gel — designed to be biodegradable and better for the environment — to stop it.

“You know that the gel is working because when you take a drop of the gel and put it in an algae tube, then the algae will start to sink to the bottom,” Santra said.

Her at-home science project is getting attention. 3M has matched her up with a mentor to develop this further.

“I want her to think way beyond what she has done so far, not deviate from the theme but think of the possibilities,” said Dr. Kannan Seshadri, an advanced product development specialist with 3M.

Seshadri will be working with Santra virtually over the summer to find ways they can make her product more applicable. Seshadri said he is looking forward to the work, calling Santra's gel a promising idea from a bright student.

It's important to foster that scientific spark at a young age, Seshadri said. That is why he tries to show students like Santra the possibilities her ideas can have both now and throughout her future career.

“I had someone in my family to look up to and if I can provide that for somebody in the younger generation, that I think is so rewarding," Seshadri said. "And there is so much potential out there that has yet to be tapped."

Taking the advice, Santra’s got her dining room table all ready to get to work investigating the potential her ideas may have.

“This product I have created, it’s not something I could just dump into a body of water, so I have to convert it into something, maybe a solid substance to be able to use it for real-world application,” she said.

Now, she’s excited to get to work improving her gel, hopeful it can make a positive impact fighting harmful algal blooms. It’s already sparking an interest in a potential career in science down the road.

“I think it’s really cool that science is everywhere," Santra said. "You can just find a problem and solve it."​

Santra’s gel to fight harmful algal bloom was chosen as one of 10 finalists for 3M’s Young Scientist Challenge. ​