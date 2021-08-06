ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Like many 5 year olds, Grayson Jack is glad to be starting preschool.

“He’s pretty excited about it,” said the boy's mother, Julie Jack.

But Grayson has had a much longer road than most young children. At just 16 months old, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. After more than two years of brutal treatments, Jack’s cancer is no longer growing. But it’s still there.

“Having to be okay that stable is enough, I guess,” Julie Jack said.

Julie Jack says there are not enough treatments for children with cancer.

“We haven’t been able to shrink it because there’s not enough out there," she said. “Seeing the lack of funding that goes towards it was just disgusting."

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, cancer is the number one killer of children — yet it only makes up 4% of the billions of dollars the federal government spends annually on cancer research.

Valerie Solomon is the interim executive director of Cannonball Kids’ Cancer (CKC), a foundation that funds research for cancer treatments designed specifically for children.

“Innovative and accessible treatments for kids that doesn’t tear down their body in the process of curing their cancer,” Solomon said on what cancer treatments they're looking for.

CKC is paying for two clinical trials underway in Central Florida — one of them to study how the Zika virus could attack cancer cells.

“We want to make sure we’re funding the most innovative research, and the way we do that is to really talk to our researches and connect them to the problem and to connect them to families,” Solomon said.

Jack is hoping the foundation’s work will result in treatments that could help keep her son Grayson alive, even if the cancer comes back.

“It’s just so important to have a voice out there that is trying to do better and be better for our kids,” she said.

She says real progress will need the support of all parents — not just those with kids who have cancer.

“Don’t wait for it to be your child and be blindsided and so angry that this is how it is,” Jack said.