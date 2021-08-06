BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the Brevard County Sheriff's Office new “Dream for the Badge” program on Friday, aimed at making the dream of becoming a law enforcement officer come true.

It's open for youth and adults alike, who may be living with mental or physical disabilities, to become a deputy sheriff for a day.

Those chosen will get a uniform, badge and go on calls, just like real deputies.

“They are going to be sworn in,” Ivey said. “They are going to respond with our deputies, field training officers, go on airboat rides, train with the dogs, watch the SWAT team train.”

​The first person chosen for the new honor will be surprised in the coming weeks, the sheriff said.

Those chosen and their families will also be put up in a beachside hotel.

Boniface Hiers Chevrolet in Melbourne is raffling off a custom Corvette to raise money for the program.