WEST ALLIS, Wis. — For thousands of visitors, the best part of the Wisconsin State Fair is the food selection. The staples of State Fair fare are still best sellers. One doesn’t need to venture far to find a corn dog, funnel cake, deep fried turkey leg or just about anything on a stick.

All Things Jerky, based in Appleton, Wisconsin, brings a more exotic element to South Grandstand Ave. With two adjacent trailers captained by owner Steve Burnham and his wife Jessica, All Things Jerky offers customers a wide variety of cured meats, from kangaroo to camel jerky.

The store’s bright green color scheme is eye-catching enough, but when customers lean in to find bug tacos and scorpion lollipops on the menu, it’s hard for most to walk away empty-handed.

“One year it was ants-on-a-stick,” Jessica said. “We’ve done cricket nachos, but this year it just felt right that we had some dessert.”

The latest bug-inspired creation is the Creepy Crawly Cupcake, filled with dried ants and earthworms and strawberry filling, topped with cotton candy crickets and a scorpion on green frosting.

In the smoker, Steve has his own specialty for 2021. He brought 2,000 pounds of alligator claws to the fair. He calls them “swamp chicken.”

“You get a meal and a souvenir all at the same time,” Steve said, referring to the actual reptile claw connected to the gator meat. “Everybody gets their food, and the first thing they do is share it on social media. It’s just a lot of fun to give people something cool to eat.”

All Things Jerky gives customers an unforgettable fair food experience, which is great for the 11-year-old business.

“It’s a great extension of what we do in Appleton, but it’s just a fun environment,” Jessica said.” Having a year off last year, we missed everyone so much. Being back in 2021 is incredible.”

Signs advise customers with shellfish allergies to avoid eating insects or other bugs. Fairgoers brave enough to try any of the bug-centric creations earn an “I Eat Bugs” sticker from the stand.