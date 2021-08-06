History has been made. The new medal standard in Olympic women’s track has been set.

Allyson Felix stands alone at the top – and she still has a chance to go even higher.

The 35-year-old American runner finished third in the 400 meters Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. She won her record medal with a push down the home stretch of the 400 meters to bring home the bronze.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the 400 in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind. Felix took bronze by a mere .15 seconds ahead of Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica.

It was a far less dramatic finish than in 2016 when Miller-Uibo dived at the finish line to edge out Felix for the gold.

The victory for Felix comes nearly three years after she helped spearhead a conversation about the way women are treated in track, and sports in general. She severed ties with Nike, which wrote in pay reductions to women’s contracts if they became pregnant. Felix had a daughter in 2018.

She won the race wearing a shoe she designed for a company she created.

While third place might have been a letdown in the past for Felix — famous are the snapshots of her crying in the recesses of the stadium after some hard-luck losses in Athens and Beijing — this one was nothing but sweet.

Felix has spoken candidly about the struggle to come back from a difficult pregnancy that led to an emergency C-section and put the lives of both her and her baby in jeopardy.

She’s spoken of the pressure she felt to return quickly, even when her body wasn’t responding the way it once did.

She also overcame one of her biggest hurdles — leaving her well-cultivated private image behind to become a spokesperson for something much bigger.

This week, she gave voice to the topic that’s been filtering through the Tokyo Olympics — the pressure to win.

“When I line up for a race, I’m normally afraid,” she said in a heartfelt essay on social media, posted only hours before the race. “I’m not afraid of losing. I lose much more than I win. That’s life and I think that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

After a semifinal heat in which she had to run full-out to make it to the medal race, she conceded that merely getting this far was quite an accomplishment. She’s not as young as she used to be, she quipped. Unspoken was the thought that she might walk away without a medal in her last individual Olympic race.

Her result in the semifinals relegated her to Lane 9, the far outside — a spot where you cannot see any of the runners until reaching the homestretch. Felix resisted the urge to go out too quickly, and when she rounded the last bend, she was in a battle for third with McPherson.

Felix won it, then collapsed on the ground — smiling wide this time for third place, a result that put her alone in the record books.

Felix's history-making record isn't the only one possible in the waning days of the Tokyo games. American women also had a good day at the beach and on the courts, with one Olympic gold medal won and a couple more set up for the taking.

The U.S. beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman won gold in beach volleyball and the American women’s basketball and volleyball teams won to advance to the gold medal finals in both sports.

Ross and teammate Alix Klineman swept Australia 21-15, 21-16 in 43 minutes. For Ross, the gold completes a set. She won silver in London in 2012 and bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Klineman won gold in her first Olympics.

“It’s kind of a fairytale story like, ‘Oh, you know I’m going at 39 to try and get my gold medal,’ and the fact that it actually happened feels so special and surreal,” Ross said.

The U.S. women’s basketball team will play Japan in Sunday’s final after rolling over Serbia 79-59 behind 15 points and 12 rebounds from Brittney Griner. Japan beat France 87-71.

If the Americans win Sunday, they would match the seven consecutive Olympic titles won by the U.S. men from 1936-68.

And for Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, it would be five career gold medals, the most ever by a basketball player in the Olympics.

“I think everybody here wants to win gold for them, for us, for everybody that’s started this streak that got us here,” Griner said.

And if the U.S. men's basketball team wins in their gold medal match on Friday against France, they will win their fourth straight gold medal, and their fifth in the last 6 Olympics.