ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins announced Friday on Twitter that masks will be mandatory for students when they return to class Tuesday.

Jenkins made the announcement as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Orange County and across the state.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety or our students and employees, and after consultation with our health experts and school board members, I am implementing required face masks for all students unless the parent chooses to opt out of the requirement," she said in a tweet.

"Opting out means sending a simple note with your child on the first day of school, such as 'I am opting out of the face mask requirement for (child's name)' with your signature," Jenkins said in a subsequent tweet.

The new mandate will be in effect for 30 days starting Tuesday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with our local experts and make a determination about how to proceed before the 30 days have expired," Jenkins said in a third tweet.

BREAKING: @OCPSnews superintendent now says face masks will be mandatory for all students unless parents opt out. School starts this coming Tuesday. @MyNews13 https://t.co/LVaTKWvg0t — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) August 6, 2021

Jenkins made masks mandatory for all school staff and visitors on Thursday.