WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Less than a mile from the Tyson Foods plant in Wilkesboro, Tienda y Taqueria restaurant is bubbling at lunch time.

The Hispanic store is a popular one for Tyson Food workers who can call in their lunch orders ahead to be prepared quickly.

As workers trickled in during the lunch hour Wednesday, Marco Sanchez picked up his called-in order. Sanchez says he has worked for Tyson Foods for almost 12 years. He says he started in the refrigeration department working a 12-hour shift of 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

What You Need To Know Tyson Foods announced it's mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all its U.S. employees



He has worked his way up to supervisor and says Tyson is a good company to work for.

"Good job, good benefits," Sanchez said.

Earlier that day, Sanchez took part in a meeting with his managers. The topic being discussed was the new vaccine mandate the company just put into place.

According to Tyson Foods, all employees must be fully vaccinated by November 1.

Sanchez says he is glad because his department suffered through outbreaks of COVID-19 last year.

"It was awful, everyone was calling out sick, not coming in, our department was short staffed. I had to pull shifts, working weekends, I don't want to go through that again," Sanchez said.

He says he knows it may be tough for some employees who don't want to get the vaccine.

"Think of others, think about your family, your kids, whoever lives with you, think about your coworkers. It's better that everyone can feel safe at work, that's what it's about, feeling safe," Sanchez said.

Tyson Foods is providing $200 bonuses to employees who get the vaccine.