MTV Entertainment Studios announced Thursday that it has reached a deal with "South Park" co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to renew cable’s longest-running scripted series through 2027, bringing it to an unprecedented 30th season.

What You Need To Know MTV Entertainment Studios has renewed "South Park" through 2027, bring it to an unprecedented 30th season



"South Park" made its debut on August 13, 1997, and is now cable’s longest-running scripted series; More than 300 episodes of the show have aired as of March 2021



The deal also includes 14 "South Park" original made-for-streaming movies, including two that will bow in 2021, for streaming service Paramount+



Parker and Stone recently made headlines for trying to buy beloved Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita, which inspired an iconic episode of "South Park" from its 7th season

The deal also includes 14 "South Park" original made-for-streaming movies, including two that will bow in 2021, for Paramount+, ViacomCBS' nascent streaming service.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," Parker and Stone joked in a statement.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign new deal to extend South Park through season 30 and make 14 original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+, starting with two films in 2021. Read the full press announcement: https://t.co/vhlzu0E96F pic.twitter.com/uvPhRbVp7E — South Park (@SouthPark) August 5, 2021

Bloomberg reports that the landmark deal is worth more than $900 million over six years.

"Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount Plus. "Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+."

The new deal puts the show in rarified air: "The Simpsons," the longest-running American animated series, was recently renewed for its 33rd and 34th seasons.

"We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats," Parker and Stone wrote, after noting that ViacomCBS was supportive of the "different way" they produced "South Park" during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

Parker and Stone recently made headlines for trying to buy beloved Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita, which inspired an iconic episode of "South Park" from its 7th season.

Parker and Stone have won multiple Emmys for "South Park," as well as multiple Tony Awards and a Grammy for the smash Broadway hit "The Book of Mormon." Parker was also nominated for an Academy Award in 1999 for Best Original Song for "Blame Canada" from the feature film "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut." The late Robin Williams delivered an iconic rendition of the song at the 1999 Academy Awards.

More than 300 episodes of the show have aired as of March 2021.

"South Park" made its debut on August 13, 1997.