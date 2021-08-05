ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s theme parks have seen attendance and revenue grow despite continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld reports increased revenue, attendance in second quarter



The company's parks are rebounding from impacts from the pandemic



SeaWorld had 5.8 million visitors at its parks



Revenue in the second quarter was $439.8 million

The Orlando, Fla.-based company’s parks generated $439.8 million in revenue, an increase of $421.8 from same quarter in 2020, SeaWorld revealed Thursday in its second quarter earnings report.

SeaWorld also saw increased attendance at its parks, with a reported 5.8 million visitors. In-park per capita spending was also up due to increased visitor spending. SeaWorld said its parks were still impacted by the lack of international visitors due to travel restrictions.

The company also reported a record net income of $127.8 million.

“Our strong financial performance through the first half of the year underscores both the resilience of our business and our commitment to emerge from this extraordinary environment an even stronger and more profitable business,” SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement.

SeaWorld closed its theme parks early last year in response to the pandemic and reopened most of them a few months later with capacity restrictions. During an investors call Thursday, Swanson said that by the end of the second quarter, all SeaWorld parks were open and no longer under COVID-19 capacity limits.

The company also recently launched a new mobile app for its SeaWorld and Aquatica parks. Swanson said the rest of SeaWorld's parks will be added to the app later this year.

Not mentioned during the call was the fate of SeaWorld’s two newest coasters in Florida: Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando and Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Both coasters were initially set to debut in 2020 but SeaWorld shifted the coasters to 2021, but so far has not announced an opening date for either.

SeaWorld is getting ready for its Halloween season which includes the family-friendly daytime event Halloween Spooktacular as well as the after-hours event Howl-O-Scream at its Busch Gardens parks and, for the first time ever, SeaWorld Orlando.