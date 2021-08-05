BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials from all three Brevard County hospital systems say they are nearing capacity as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

What You Need To Know Three Brevard County hospital systems say the number COVID-19 patients is increasing



As the pandemic continues to get worse, they say hospitals are nearing capacity



The county will release its weekly COVID-19 statistics on Friday

Health First runs Viera Hospital and three others in the central and south parts of the county, where officials said they are up to 273 COVID-19 positive cases.

As of Thursday, statistics from Parrish Medical Center in Titusville show 59 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

Parrish provided more context, saying 22 patients are in their 18-bed emergency room, with seven with COVID-19 waiting to be admitted.

Steward Health Care operates both Melbourne and Rockledge Regional Centers.

They did not provide Spectrum News with any statistics, but in a statement officials said, in part, "we're highly confident that our current clinical staffing, PPE, ventilators and medication supplies are sufficient to treat all patients, including those hospitalized for COVID".

"She had good care, I mean they were busy," said Bob Veinot, whose wife Sue just got out of Viera hospital.

She fell at the gym and suffered a brain bleed, and Bob said while he was there visiting her he saw a lot of patients needing help.

"It was crowded, they had people in beds in the hall," he said.

It mirrors what officials with the other hospital systems say they are seeing, as positive COVID-19 cases continue to go up.

Veinot said he has nothing but praise for Viera Hospital's treatment of his wife of 53 years, and the work they are doing in the pandemic.

"The nurses and doctors in there are doing a great job," he said.

Brevard County has started its weekly Friday updates to the public and the three hospital systems are expected to release their latest positive case numbers then.