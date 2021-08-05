ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Convention Center confirmed Wednesday that the National Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) has canceled its convention scheduled for the end of this month.

This year dozens of groups have either canceled or rescheduled their events at the Orange County Convention Center



NAFEM (National Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers) is the latest event to back out



Megacon and Orlando Boat Show still on the calendar for August right now





News of the cancellation comes amid Florida’s surging coronavirus cases, which have led to 12,000 people being hospitalized across the state, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

The NAFEM show was expected to attract 10,000 visitors to the Orlando region. Hospitality experts say conventions often provide local economies with a big boost.

“That’s a group of people with a profile that are larger spenders than leisure travelers," UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Associate Dean Robertico Croes told Spectrum News 13 in June.

Back in June, the convention center was starting to see a comeback from the coronavirus pandemic, with events this year anticipated to bring in $1.5 billion for Orange County.

But as of now, dozens of events originally scheduled for this year have either been canceled or rescheduled, according to the convention center’s website.

In a statement, OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester wrote:

“We value our longstanding relationship with NAFEM. We understand the unique circumstances facing The NAFEM Show and look forward to their return to the Orange County Convention Center in 2023. We remain committed to the safety of our employees, clients, attendees and exhibitors and continue to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines and our comprehensive health and safety protocols in our Recovery and Resiliency Guidelines.”

NAFEM marks the second event cancellation specifically attributed to Florida’s spiking coronavirus cases. Last week the Association of Operative Registered Nurses canceled, citing the fact that Florida accounts for one in five of all new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to our news partners at the Orlando Sentinel.

OCCC still has several events on its calendar for this month, including Megacon and the Orlando Boat Show. Megacon has already been pushed back once from its original March date.