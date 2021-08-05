Moderna announced Thursday that its two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine remains effective for six months, but said on an earnings call that people will likely need booster doses this fall to combat the delta variant.

The company said ahead of Thursday's earnings call that the vaccine displayed 93% efficacy through six months after the second dose, a welcome sign as COVID cases rise nationwide, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant,” CEO Stéphane Bancel wrote in a statement.

The company also noted in the statement that its three candidates for booster shots demonstrated "robust antibody responses" in Phase 2 studies, including against the delta variant.

"We believe a dose three of a booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible through the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere," Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna's president, said on the earnings call, according to the New York Times.

Israel, France and Germany have authorized boosters for their most vulnerable populations, despite criticism from the World Health Organization. The head of the World Health Organization, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for a moratorium on booster shots Wednesday as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots.

"WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated," Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.