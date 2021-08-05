There’s a new Krispy Kreme location in North Lakeland, and it just hired nearly 80 new employees — in two months.

This has come as a bit of a shock to some local business owners, who are still having trouble getting folks to come back to work.

There’s no shortage of ‘Now Hiring’ signs when you drive down major streets and downtown locations. A lot of these employers are offering incentives to get folks back into the workforce, but management at Krispy Kreme took a different approach.

“We didn’t start anyone at minimum wage,” said Estelle Fuller, general manager at Krispy Kreme. “We wanted to make sure we gave everyone the proper cost of living, especially with the times were in; no one gets paid less than $10 an hour.”

The current minimum wage in Lakeland is $8.56. That means Krispy Kreme is currently paying at least $1.50 more than a lot of businesses in Polk County.

“We did offer everybody that was in that South Lakeland shop the opportunity to relocate with us, so that was a jump start on our staffing. We brought about 9 people over with us,” said Fuller. “We’re happy to be able to bring more jobs to Lakeland and support the community in that way along with having a great sweet treat.”

So while this fast food location did not offer any incentives to new employees, paying a higher salary allowed them to fully staff their new location with 80 employees in two months.

Lakeland city commissioner George Lindsey said staffing is still an issue for many businesses in Polk County.

“Those minimum wage jobs are bumping up to $15 an hour based on the upcoming amendment — but I remind you, the first word in minimum wage is minimum, and that’s minimum experience, talent, work ethic, skills, training. So, it’s the opportunity for someone in college to get that first job, to get that work ethic and establish that value,” he said.

Commissioner Lindsey is encouraging people to rejoin the workforce to get a head start on moving up the employment ladder.

“Minimum wage was never intended to be a living wage for a family,” Lindsey asserted. “It encourages you to go that next level and get that certification, get that extra degree and experience so that the job opportunities are greater and broader — greater growth potential.”

If you are interested in opportunities with the North Lakeland Krispy Kreme you’re encouraged to stop by for an application.