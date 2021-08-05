The federal government on Thursday announced a new partnership with members of the public and private sector alike in order to come up with a cohesive defense strategy in the wake of numerous cyber hacks in recent months.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is launching the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), a group that will create “whole-of-nation cyber defense plans to address risks and facilitate coordinated action.”

“The industry partners that have agreed to work side-by-side with CISA and our interagency teammates share the same commitment to defending our country’s national critical functions from cyber intrusions, and the imagination to spark new solutions,” CISA Director Jen Easterly wrote in a statement. “With these extraordinarily capable partners, our initial focus will be on efforts to combat ransomware and developing a planning framework to coordinate incidents affecting cloud service providers.”

Other partner agencies collaborating with CISA include the Department of Defense, U.S. Cyber Command, the National Security Agency, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The new task force comes after a number of recent high-profile cyber attacks, and President Joe Biden’s administration has taken increasingly aggressive actions to combat the growing threat.

The SolarWinds hack, which was first reported last December and which U.S. officials have linked to the Russian government, was the first in a series of major breaches that prompted Biden's major cybersecurity focus. By seeding the company’s widely used software update with malicious code, hackers were able to penetrate the networks of multiple U.S. government agencies and private sector corporations in an apparent act of cyberespionage.

And in May, the Colonial Pipeline fell victim to a ransomware hack, which caused the shutdown of the United States’ largest pipeline system for refined oil products.

In the aftermath, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to help shore up the nation’s cybersecurity and protect government networks.

But the administration also acknowledged that actions of the federal government alone in responding to cyber incidents are not enough, and called on private sector companies “to follow the Federal government’s lead and take ambitious measures to augment and align cybersecurity investments with the goal of minimizing future incidents.”

In a recent visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden mentioned Russia and China as growing threats to American national security and noted the growing wave of cyberattacks, including ransomware attacks, against government agencies and private industry that U.S. officials have linked to agents in both countries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.