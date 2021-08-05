The Biden administration on Thursday granted temporary refuge to people fleeing China’s crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, offering them "safe haven" in the United States.

Residents of Hong Kong who are in the U.S. and facing deportation will be allowed to remain for at least 18 more months because of what a White House statement called China’s move to “deny basic rights and freedoms.”

"Since taking office, the Biden Administration has been clear that we, alongside our allies and partners, strongly oppose the PRC’s wielding of the National Security Law to deny basic rights and freedoms, assault Hong Kong’s autonomy, and undermine its remaining democratic processes and institutions," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Thursday.

“Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing the space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong,” Psaki added.

The Chinese government has sought to stifle opposition following protests there in 2019 against a proposed law allowing extraditions to mainland China. That has led to concern that the former British colony is losing the freedoms it was promised when it was handed over to Chinese control in 1997.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people would be eligible for the deferral, which the Department of Homeland Security said would allow Hong Kong residents to work while they are in the U.S.

"This decision to offer safety and protection to these individuals was made based on the ongoing assault on democracy, and rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the People's Republic of China (PRC)," Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Thursday. "DHS will temporarily defer removal for eligible individuals. Hong Kong residents in the United States whose removal has been deferred may also seek employment authorization through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services."

"The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong in support of rights and freedoms," Mayorkas added.