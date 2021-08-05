President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to sign an executive order aiming for half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be zero-emissions vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles, according to the White House.

"We have got to act," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday on CNBC. "This goal of getting half of our new vehicles to be electric within the decade is going to be urgently needed for us to meet the imperative of climate in our time."

Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) are expected to announce the reversal of a Trump-era rollback of fuel emissions standards.

Biden will make the announcement at the White House flanked by representatives of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, as well as members of the United Auto Workers (UAW).

In a joint statement released by the White House, Ford, GM and Stellantis announced their support for Biden's electric vehicle aspirations.

"Our recent product, technology, and investment announcements highlight our collective commitment to be leaders in the U.S. transition to electric vehicles," the companies said. "This represents a dramatic shift from the U.S. market today that can be achieved only with the timely deployment of the full suite of electrification policies committed to by the Administration in the Build Back Better Plan, including purchase incentives, a comprehensive charging network of sufficient density to support the millions of vehicles these targets represent, investments in R&D, and incentives to expand the electric vehicle manufacturing and supply chains in the United States."

Ray Curry, the president of the UAW, also issued a statement of support: "We are at a critical time for the auto industry as countries compete to build the vehicles of the future. We are falling behind China and Europe as manufacturers pour billions into growing their markets and expanding their manufacturing. We need to make investments here in the United States."

"Today’s announcement on emissions standards brings more certainty and better planning for the auto industry and UAW member future jobs," Curry added.

"The members of the UAW, current and future, are ready to build these electric cars and trucks and the batteries that go in them," Curry wrote. "Our members are America's secret weapon in winning this global race."

"With the UAW at our side in transforming the workforce and partnering with us on this journey, we believe we can strengthen continued American leadership in clean transportation technology through electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing," Ford, GM and Stellantis wrote. "We look forward to working with the Biden Administration, Congress and state and local governments to enact policies that will enable these ambitious objectives."

The president is also expected to propose new vehicle emissions standards to cut pollution through 2026 on Thursday, similar to the strict standards enacted by California. The White House did not release specifics, but by 2026, the standards would be the most stringent federal greenhouse gas emissions figures in the nation's history.

BMW, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and Volvo, the automakers that reached the landmark California emissions standards in 2019, wrote in a joint statement that they "support the Administration’s goal of reaching an electric vehicle future and applaud President Biden’s leadership on reducing emissions and investing in critical infrastructure to achieve these reductions."

"We were proud to stand with California to establish progressive new greenhouse gas regulations, and we remain committed to leading the industry in fighting against climate change," they wrote.

Ford told investors at an event in May that it expects 40% of its worldwide sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030, and pledged to invest billions of dollars in EV development.