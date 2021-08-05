ORLANDO, Fla. – Health care company AdventHealth has purchased The Holy Land Experience in Orlando, according documents filed with Orange County.

The sale of the property located at 4655 Vineland Road in Orlando was completed Aug. 2, according to the documents.

In a statement Thursday, AdventHealth said it will redevelop the property and will share site plans at a later date.

“AdventHealth will make a significant investment in redeveloping the property to bring enhanced health care services to the community,” the statement read. “Details on our site plans will be released in the future. Orlando continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and it’s important that residents have access to health care that’s close to home, convenient and comprehensive.”

Trinity Broadcasting, which is the parent company of The Holy Land Experience Ministries, Inc., could not be reached for comment.

The Holy Land Experience, the Bible-based theme park, has been closed since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened for two days in April for free admission days, which has offered in the past to remain exempt from property taxes.

Prior to the pandemic closure, the attraction scaled back on a number of offerings in an attempt to shift its focus away from entertainment and back to “its original plan and function.” It also laid off 118 employees, including actors, musicians and guest service associates.