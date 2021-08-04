Despite its usual building being torn down, Twin Trees will still be making an appearance at this year's fair.

The pizza favorite has been a part of the fair for nearly 50 years, but staffing issues were causing concern for the restaurant owners.

"As much as we wanted to say, 'no, not this year,' and make our lives a little easier, we said, 'you know what, we got a good work ethic in our family, people look forward to seeing us.' We said, 'what the heck, let's give it a whirl,'" said Twin Trees co-owner Dan Ross.

The building Twin Trees usually serves from is being torn down because of structure age.

This year, you can find them at the head of restaurant row, just steps from their old corner.