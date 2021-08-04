Toggenburg Mountain in Fabius is closing for good after nearly 70 years in business.

The winter favorite has officially been sold to SkiCNY.com, the same company who owns and operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton.

The owners of Toggenburg sold the resort to focus on their other business at Greek Peak, which offers year-round events such as an indoor water park and lodging.

They say the decision comes after continued concerns regarding seasonal staffing with COVID-19 still up in the air.

As for the future of Toggenburg, the new owners say they plan to absorb the operations into the Song and Labrador resorts.