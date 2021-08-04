RALEIGH, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases across the country, including North Carolina, continue to rise, some businesses are once again requiring masks.

Quail Ridge Books implemented a mask mandate on July 28, and the general manager, Jason Jefferies, says he felt it was the right thing to do after the CDC reversed its guidance.

“No one wants to do this. We do not want to walk this policy back but we feel a responsibility for our community,” Jefferies said. “We just don’t want to see anyone sick or anyone die from this thing.”

As some states weigh the decision whether to require proof of vaccination, Jefferies feels there’s still the possibility of counterfeit cards and it would be hard to enforce that kind of requirement without resources from the state.

“They need to provide some means of policing that they can’t have the expectation that someone who is a cashier or a retail clerk at a counter is able to also be a bouncer, more or less,” Jefferies said.

While no one is certain where the pandemic will go from here, Jefferies is hopeful the book store is doing its part to prevent more people from getting sick.

Jefferies also says he will take the steps he feels are necessary in the future.

“I’m confident that we are prepared to roll back. We don’t want to but if we have to in order to keep everyone safe and healthy then we will,” Jefferies said.