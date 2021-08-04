ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In addition to a mask mandate for employees, the Orange County Public Schools district is offering incentives to encourage them to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

One teacher says he hopes his story of recovery will serve as further incentive for his fellow staff members to protect themselves and their families.

Cypress Springs Elementary physical education teacher Terry Greear got a severe case of COVID-19 in January, before he was eligible to get a vaccination, and was hospitalized for weeks.

He says he wishes he had the chance to get a vaccine to ward off the virus, but now, he says he’s grateful he has a second chance at life.

Between feeding tubes, chest tubes, and collapsed lungs, he lost his ability to perform basic tasks — like walking, eating and talking.

As he fought for his life, he pictured his kids, and the idea of recovering to do what he loves.

“I feel when I’m on this basketball court like this is my home — my second home," Greear says.

True to his sport-aficionado nature, he took the mindset of a champion.

"In all honesty, I like to win," Greear said. "So, I wanted to get done, and I wanted to beat it as quick as I can. So I worked hard, knowing I wanted to be here.”

Now that he’s back teaching physical education and sports, he is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

That’s what it means to be a team player, Greear says.

“It’s not just you that you’re helping. You’re helping your entire family," Greear says. "I don’t want other families to go through what my family went through when I was at my worst. And my wife having to tell my kids that their father might potentially not make it home.”

OCPS is doing its part, too. Employees who show proof that they got the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 31 will receive $200 as part of its COVID-19 incentive program.