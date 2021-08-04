MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s largest independent optical company is hiring now at many of its locations.

With more of us on our devices for more of our day, more people are experiencing eye strain, keeping Wisconsin Vision busy.

“Working on these devices, we see digital eye strain as an industry issue,” said Wisconsin Vision president Darren Horndasch. “COVID only accelerated that conversation. So we were busy. And we have continued to remain busy.”

Across Wisconsin, they need more staff. Their website includes applications for most store positions, at most locations: optometrist, optician, and support staff.

Mostly, they need opticians. Those positions are not doctors, but they’re people who specialize in glasses and contact lenses.

“They're the ones that are working with the patients on their managed care benefits, as well as making recommendations on lens technologies, on frame-fitting,” Horndasch said.

People can get some of that training on the job.

“It’s more than a job, it’s a career. The first people that ever had vision benefits were organized labor,” Horndasch said. “So our staff are in unions, it drives a very solid level of benefits that we offer.”

Every year except 2020, they visit Milwaukee Public Schools and give them eye exams, helping them pick glasses if they need them. Wisconsin Vision has donated more than 1,100 pairs of glasses.

Horndasch said whether it’s with kids, or in the store, it’s the people face-to-face that can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

“That ‘aha moment’ […] to see a 10-year-old child who never could see the definition of leaves on a tree from the window. And to have them be doing this and that,” he laughed, as he moved his glasses up and down from above his ears.

“That aha moment, that’s very rewarding.”

To learn more about jobs at Wisconsin Vision, click here.