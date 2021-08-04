ORLANDO, Fla. — Of the 11,515 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, about 2,400 are in intensive care unit beds, the Florida Hospital Association reports.

What You Need To Know About 2,400 of 11,515 hospitalized COVID patients in Florida are in an ICU



Patients are surprised how severely the virus affects them, doctor says



Health-care workers put in many hours to treat patients, Dr. Christy Manganello says



The doctor urges people to wear masks and get vaccinated to stop the spread

“A year-and-a-half in, it’s not any easier than the first 3 months,” Dr. Christy Manganello says.

Manganello, a mother of three who works for Kopa Med, has been spending a lot of hours at the hospital during the pandemic. She is contracted to work at different hospitals, inside the COVID units treating patients.

“People are usually surprised at how hard and fast the virus hits them,” Manganello says. “That has been consistent. There is fear, and the patients are very anxious.”

The increasing number of patients at the hospital has kept Manganello and other health-care workers very busy doing their best to treat them, she says.

“The numbers are going up,” she says.

A lot of the patients coming into the COVID-19 unit are not vaccinated, Manganello says.

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, Manganello has a message, in hopes of stopping the spread.

“I think what will help keep us safe are vaccinations and using your masks,” Manganello says.