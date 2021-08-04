GREEN BAY, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers this week announced a $10 million boost for local tourism projects across Wisconsin.

The $10 million will come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and will be used to provide grants to local governments and nonprofits for tourism-related investment projects that help promote or maintain the state's tourism industry and that have a substantial capital component. Grants of up to $3.5 million will be awarded to regional entities through an application process to eligible infrastructure projects.

“Wisconsin's tourism industry was one of the hardest-hit throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but these folks are innovative, dedicated, and resilient, and we're working to make sure our tourism industry can bounce back from this pandemic,” Evers said. “These investments in tourism infrastructure are not only critical to ensuring that recovery continues, but that our investments help build a strong future for the industry to continue to grow.”

Evers said Wisconsin’s tourism industry supported more than 157,000 jobs across the state and had a $17.3 billion impact on the state economy in 2020, despite the pandemic. So far in 2021, the industry is seeing recovery above 2020 numbers as travelers make up for missed vacations while reconnecting with friends and family.

“In 2021, people are traveling more and staying longer, and this ongoing commitment to Wisconsin tourism will ensure the industry continues to bounce back stronger and will make Wisconsin a stand-out destination for future visitors ready to discover the unexpected,” Department of Tourism interim Secretary Anne Sayers said.

The funds are in addition to the governor's previously announced more than $140 million in ARPA funding for Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries, including:

$75 million for lodging grants

$11.25 million for movie theaters

$12 million for live event small businesses

$2.8 million for minor league sports teams

$10 million for live venues

$15 million for destination marketing organizations

$8 million for summer camps

$1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites

$7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin's tourism industry

Individuals and businesses interested in receiving more information about the grants, including application, should sign up to receive alerts here.