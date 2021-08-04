SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The pandemic was a time when many were physically shut off from one another and opportunities to learn were compromised. But a high school student found a way to connect people all over the world through learning languages.

Meera Kochhar says she and her classmates found it difficult to practice for foreign language exams last year when they couldn’t practice in-person.

“There was no formal learning system in place still and so a lot of students were struggling,” said Kochhar.

So they tried it through video chats and that opened up who they could practice with.

“Students in Puerto Rico were struggling with their English and we were struggling with our Spanish, so what better way than a language exchange?” said Kochhar.

Kochhar then tapped into social media language groups that included people all over the world.

She then matched other high school volunteers with people who needed help learning a language.

“We had to stop marketing completely because we were getting more students than were feasible,” said Kochhar. “So we had to keep getting more tutors and it just keeps on growing, even now, through word of mouth.”

Kochhar is now coordinating free virtual language services for more than 750 students from 55 different countries through her volunteer organization called Connecting Through Language. And it’s opening up work opportunities for some.

“This one particular refugee, our help helped him get a job after around two years of not having a job,” said Kochhar.

Kochhar already has plenty on her plate. The Lake Mary High School valedictorian will begin studying at Princeton University in the fall. But she says she still wants to make time to help others.

“I noticed that during this pandemic, the thing that made me feel best about myself was actually helping someone compared with doing things for myself,” said Kochhar.

She says she’s paying it forward after her parents helped her, and others helped them after they moved to Central Florida from India.

“They learned English in their country but many helped them with their English here too,” said Kochhar.

“I have a duty to help other people because so many people have helped me get to where I am.”

Kochhar says other high school volunteers will help her keep Connecting Through Language going when she heads off to college this fall.