VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The pandemic has put a strain not just on the supply of new cars, but also boats.

If you’re looking to hit the water, it can be challenging to buy a boat.

“The demand is there, people want to be on the water,” said Bobby Parker, who owns five Freedom Boat Club locations in Central Florida.

Brunswick Corporation, the parent company of Freedom Boat Club, and the world’s largest marine manufacturer, stated that nationwide dealership inventories are down 40% compared to this time last year.

The lack of supply has meant more people joining boat clubs.

“I’ve been in the boat business my entire life, actually three generations and (this is) something we’ve never seen before,” said Parker.

Parker says roughly 500 members have been added in the past 18 months, more than doubling their numbers.

It’s true of other boat clubs as well. Carefree Boat Club with locations in Brevard and Lake counties has seen a 30% increase in membership.

“I think people feel more free with the open air,” said Sandy Smith, a member of the Freedom Boat Club in Volusia County.

Being on the boat became a necessity for him during the height of the pandemic.

“There wasn’t any place to go, so we went on the boat,” Smith said.

While boat clubs maintain a supply of boats, members are required to pay an entry fee, monthly charge and fuel.