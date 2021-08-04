VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students from two Volusia County elementary schools started the year off together as a new consolidated state-of-the-art school is built after a lot of debate over which elementary school would be the site for the new one.

What You Need To Know

County leaders have broken ground on the new Beachside Elementary



The new school is being built where Ortona Elementary previously stood



As the school is built, students from two schools are at the Osceola Elementary campus



The integrated student body will attend the new Beachside when it is completed



Some parents remain upset that the Osceola campus eventually will close





County leaders broke ground earlier this month on Beachside Elementary, which is being built where Ortona Elementary currently stands in Daytona Beach. Beachside will eventually be home to students from both Ortona and Osceola Elementary schools.

“We are thrilled, absolutely thrilled, to have all these students within a year, maybe a year and half, attend a brand new fantastic ECHO delightful new facility,” said Linda Cuthbert, chairman of the Volusia County School Board.

The new $22 million school will be home to up to 765 students and feature outdoor learning places, two playgrounds and two stories of classrooms. It will be a big upgrade for students of both Ortona and Osceola elementary schools, which were both built in the 1950s and in need of repair, according to the school board.

While some students like Carly Miksits helped with the ceremony for the new consolidated school, her mother, Kathleen Miksits, is still apprehensive.

“I think combining the schools will be good,” Kathleen Miksits said. “I am still a little sore about the location.”

Kathleen, who has a fifth-grader and third-grader, loved Osceola Elementary School and did everything she could to make sure the new school would be built on the Osceola campus in Ormond Beach. Her effort was supported by Ormond Beach, with the mayor offering funds for the project last February in hopes of not losing the city’s only beachside school.

That offer was turned down, with the decision made in a vote that still does not sit well with Miksits.

“They waited until everybody was involved with all the coronavirus and then made a decision without a lot of community involvement,” she said. “You know they, the school board, says they make sure that they put it out and they have their 30-day notice, and I just don't feel like it was adequately put out there. So I started a petition, and I ended up with roughly 700 signatures from mostly Osceola (Elementary) and Ormond Beach parents that did not want the school moving down here."

Cuthbert knows Kathleen is not alone in feeling this way.

“The best, more efficient [way to] serve our public using (the) half-cent sales tax is to build one school, to combine the school and the two communities,” Cuthbert said. “It was very controversial, very heartbreaking, but eventually, we came to a decision to make it on the best site so that the facility, which has to stand for a minimum of 50 years, can be successful."

As the school is being built, students from both schools are integrated at the Osceola Elementary campus. Portables have been added to the Osceola campus to accommodate the influx of students. Cuthbert said he is hopeful that once the new school is fully built and everyone is settled in, past apprehension will melt away.

“There is nothing more invigorating than having a brand new facility. Just like moving into a brand new home,” Cuthbert said.

As for Kathleen, now that there is no turning back, she’s trying to look on the bright side for her children as they start the new year.

“As much as I am upset, I tried not to let my kids get upset about any of it, and they are just happy to be back at school and seeing their friends,” she said.

Once all the students are moved to their new permanent home, Cuthbert shared that students from Tomoka Elementary will be bused to the old Osceola Elementary School while their school is rebuilt as well. After that, school board members told Spectrum News 13 they will evaluate the best use for the Osceola Elementary property.