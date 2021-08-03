WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Suzanne Shields is a legend in Westerville.

The Buckeye Fan even has her own bobblehead doll.

But after 29 years of operating Yogi's Hoagies on South State Street in Westerville, she's facing a harsh reality. The property she rents has been sold by the owner and she will have to leave the beloved location by the end of summer.

“I survived everything that's happened here in the last 29 years. That's why I'm determined to survive this. But it's tough because I don't have any place to go,” said Shields.

At 84, Shields said she doesn't want to retire. Instead, her family started a Go Fund Me page to help with moving expenses and storage unit until she can find a new location.

Shields said she's been overwhelmed by the community's support thus far.

“I know that I know a lot of people in 29 years, but I never realized that all these people want to help,” said Shields.

Spectrum News reached out to the sellers of the property and they say it was a very hard decision, but taxes were becoming too high and the upkeep was becoming too much.

They said they had a great working relationship with Shields, gave her 60 days' notice, and don't understand the backlash as indicated on the signage outside the building.

All things considered, Shields remains optimistic and hopes to eventually fulfill her plans of handing off the business to a new generation of family.

“AJ, my grandson, can take over, and then go on with it to his kids. I would like it to be a four-generation Yogi's Hoagies deal. That would be a dream come true,” said Shields.

Shields said a new Dunkin Donuts is expected to be built on the property and she expects to move out by the end of the month.

