If you're looking for something fun to do, the Taste of East Syracuse is taking over the Village Hall Tuesday night. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., it has plenty of fun planned for the whole family.

There will be live music, activites for the kids, including a bounce house, and of course a whole lot of food.

East Syracuse staples such as Trappers, Twin Trees and even Peace, Love and Cupcakes will be there selling their specialties.

The mayor of the village says it's an important event and hopes it brings people together.

"Not only are they having a good time, but they're also supporting the restaurants that have been really hurt throughout this past year during the pandemic. Giving the restaurants the chance to show our appreciation for them as they were part of the essential staff over the past year," said East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman.

Another fun thing you can check out if you go will include a cook off between the Mayor and a chef from Wegmans, beginning at 6 p.m.

The mayor is the defending champion of this year's competition.