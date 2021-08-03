Miniature golf is a summertime favorite for many families.

“Especially after COVID. Everybody is itching to get outside,” said Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf Course owner, Brian Brumley.

And some are looking for a place to smoke marijuana.

“It’s just great seeing the puffs of smoke going around the course,” said Bethany Pier, a miniature golfer from Saratoga.

Several weeks ago, Brumley and his team launched Puff Puff Putt.

“A different option than going to downtown Saratoga,” he said. “Something to come and be an adult and smoke freely.”

Selling or buying product is prohibited at the course and you must be 21 or older to puff and putt. The Tuesday attraction is legal in New York thanks to legislation signed into law this spring allowing the use of cannabis by adults.

Pier has puffed and putted several times. She recently brought along her friend, Gerard Bialek, for his first time.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s really mellow. It’s really chill.”

Brumley says the response has been terrific with little-to-no pushback.

“A lot of diversity, a lot of different age groups,” he said.

Some people aren’t even in search of a puff.

“My friends told me about it and there are no kids here, so that, too, was part of the appeal,” said Tedi DeMartino, a miniature golfer from Saratoga.

It’s exactly what Brumley was aiming for when he came up with this new, creative, summer alternative.

“A lot of laughs, a lot of conversations,” he said. “And people cheering each other on.”