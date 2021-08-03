CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the corner of 3rd Street and South Brevard, you’ll find a piece of Charlotte’s history still standing: The Mecklenburg Investment Company - the first African-American financed, designed and occupied building in Charlotte.

Black entrepreneurs and innovators created their own space to grow Black-owned businesses inside the Mecklenburg Investment Company. The Mecklenburg Investment Company, and surrounding businesses, were so successful, the community named it Black Wall Street.

“This building was really the seat of entrepreneurship and business here,” said Monique Douglas.

Ninety-nine years later, Douglas is continuing the legacy of the MIC, using the space to uplift Charlotte artists and give entrepreneurs a platform by revamping the Black Wall Street.

Douglas is no stranger to entrepreneurship. She grew up seeing it in her family.

“Entrepreneurship is definitely in my bones and blood...My father was the first African-American developer and architect in Columbia, Maryland,” Douglas said.

She says when given the opportunity to help other entrepreneurs, she knew she wanted to be a part of continuing the legacy and showcasing the power of unity and collaboration.

“To know we are utilizing these buildings to bring all that is reflected in our community today, I know they would be so proud of the work that’s being done today,” Douglas said.

Now, she’s using the space to focus on upward mobility by combining creativity and social concerns. Artists display their work showcasing frontline workers to honor their dedication.

“Our interest is making sure their pieces get sold because that contributes to upward mobility,” she said.

It gives nonprofits and businesses space to help the community, while continuing to use the space as the founders intended.

"They [MIC Founders] wanted to see their community really move upwards and to do better and really reach their fullest potential," Douglas said.

The Mecklenburg Investment Company holds frequent events. If you go to the pay phone outside the building, you can use the QR code to listen to history and share your story.







