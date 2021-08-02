The United States has finally reached President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a White House official, nearly one month after the original July 4 deadline.

White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced the news on Monday, who also noted that the 7-day average of newly vaccinated Americans is the highest since July 4.

Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated! 🇺🇸 — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 2, 2021

"Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated!" Shahpar wrote.

President Biden initially set the 70% goal in May after easily surpassing his original COVID vaccination benchmarks – 100 million shots in his first 100 days, which eventually became 200 million. But the White House acknowledged in late June that the U.S. would fall short of its goal.

"Our fight against this virus is not over," Biden pledged at the time, and his administration has continued its push to get all Americans vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus – including last week introducing a requirement that all federal employees and onsite contractors must attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status or face regular testing and strict masking, social distancing and travel restrictions.

The milestone is a positive one amid rising COVID-19 cases nationwide, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

Nearly 60% of counties in the United States are at a "high" level of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In light of concerns about the delta variant, the CDC revised its guidance last week to recommend that fully vaccinated Americans once again mask up indoors in areas classified as having "substantial" and "high" transmission of the coronavirus. More than 78% of counties nationwide are classified as "substantial" or "high," per the CDC.

The U.S. also recorded its first day of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections in nearly six months.

According to data from the CDC, Louisiana's case rate is more than 600 new cases per 100,000 residents, followed by Florida (500 new cases per 100,000 residents), Arkansas (400 new cases per 100,000 residents) and Mississippi (300 new cases per 100,000 residents).

However, earlier Monday, Shahpar noted that Louisiana is experiencing "a remarkable increase in the number of newly vaccinated people."

Seeing a remarkable increase in the number of newly vaccinated people in Louisiana. Check your state here: https://t.co/lHpq4u1BsU pic.twitter.com/lAQbr9ZjNs — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 2, 2021

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, predicted on ABC’s “This Week” that “things are going to get worse,” although he said he believes enough people have been vaccinated to prevent case numbers from soaring as high as they were this past winter.

“If you look at the acceleration of the number of cases, the seven-day average has gone up substantially,” Fauci said. “You know what we really need to do … . We say it over and over again. and it's the truth: We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated.”

“We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci added.