ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new report has found that an estimated 11 million are currently behind on rent, which means they could face the risk of eviction after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium expired this weekend.

Because of that, millions of Americans behind on their rent could soon face the threat of eviction



The report was issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency of the U.S. government responsible for consumer protection in the financial sector.

“I’m afraid, I’m really afraid,” Central Florida resident Yesenia Torres said. “With what’s happening with COVID, I’m afraid to lose my home.”

Like millions of Americans, her financial struggles stem from the global pandemic.

Torres and her husband both got the coronavirus in March — which was also when they both lost their jobs. She was unvaccinated at the time because of her fear of needles.

Now, while she continues to recover, she plans to get her vaccine.

“I have high blood pressure, carpal tunnel and an enlarged heart,” Torres said.

She currently works as an Uber Eats driver to minimize her contact with people because of her fear of the Delta variant.

“I’ve saved up little by little, but I’m still struggling financially,” she said.

Torres said her husband recently found employment, which is a big help, but they still don’t make enough to pay off the rent money they owe.

“I’m so scared they’ll kick us out of our home,” she said.

Since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 to May of this year, the Office of the State Courts Administrator reports more than 100,000 eviction filings and dispositions were made, though the Office of the State Courts Administrator said in a statement the data may not be complete:

"These numbers are produced using data provided by CCIS. Please note that the CCIS database where our data originates is dynamic and is liable to produce numbers that vary slightly depending on when the data is pulled. Also, we are still waiting on feedback from the source of our data, the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers, on some anomalies we found in a few counties’ reporting to the CCIS database. They are currently in the process of addressing this with the specific counties in question. These counties by themselves are not large contributors to the evictions numbers, but we want to ensure the numbers we have are as accurate and representative as possible."