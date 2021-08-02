ORLANDO, Fla. — When Michael Crandell heard earlier this year he’d been approved for emergency rental assistance from Orange County, a wave of relief washed over him. But that sense of relief quickly turned into one of helplessness and confusion, after his former apartment community said it had decided not to accept the money after all.

“Best of luck to you,” Crandell remembers apartment staff telling him at the time. He owed more than $12,000 in back rent after being laid off due to the pandemic – a dark spot on his consumer record that’s stopped him from buying a vehicle, and almost from finding a new place to live.

Orange County offered a max of $10,000 at the time, but the apartment community rejected the partial payment.

What You Need To Know

By no means is Crandell’s story a standalone case. Across the country, most emergency rental assistance programs still require landlords’ cooperation to distribute funds on renters’ behalf – despite the Treasury clarifying earlier this summer that’s not an explicit federal rule.

“Treasury expects that in general, rental and utility assistance can be provided most effectively and efficiently when the landlord or utility provider participates in the program,” reads a Treasury Q&A released in late June. “However, in cases where a landlord or utility provider does not participate in the program, the only way to achieve the statutory purpose is to provide assistance directly to the eligible household.”

Later on this year, Crandell found success after applying to Our Florida, Florida’s statewide emergency rental assistance program being administered by the Department of Children and Families.

"Within four to five days, everything was taken care of,” he told Spectrum News 13 in early July.

Initially, Crandell was apprehensive about his odds with Our Florida: “[The money] was going to go directly to the landlord. For some reason, they never responded, which kind of made me nervous,” he said.

But for Crandell, it all worked out.

“They sent it directly to me, and I immediately went online and paid it, and good to go,” he said.

The White House on Monday released a statement commanding local and state governments to take swift action to divert evictions in the wake of the CDC’s ban expiring.

“No one in America should be evicted when Federal funds are available, in the hands of State and local government, to pay back rent due,” the statement reads.

The CARES Act’s original eviction moratorium expired July 24, 2020. The CDC’s ban took effect just over a week later, on Sept. 4. In that brief period of time between the two moratoriums, eviction filings were up 395% above historical averages, according to a study published late last year. That study also found lifting state and local moratoria translated to 10,700 excess deaths between March and September of last year.

If you need housing help, you can check out a rundown of local resources at our resource page. You can also use the CFPB’s Rental Assistance Finder to find a program near you.

Molly Duerig is a Report for America corps member who is covering affordable housing for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.