ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a group which was tasked with finding ways to reopen Central Florida safely.

Now, the Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force is reconvening, pivoting to boost vaccination numbers and keep those same businesses open.

Mayor Jerry Demings first brought together the more than 50 leaders from various economic sectors — business to hospitals, entertainment to schools — in April 2020.

The group met virtually weekly as they navigated the post-lockdown period and discussed ways to restart the local economy.

By the summer, they doled out recommendations, working to reopen parks, venues, small businesses and restaurants in a phased approach.

As they gathered for the last time in July 2020, Orange County had just surpassed 23,000 active cases. The group talked about a campaign to encourage mask-wearing, announced the creation of Strike Teams to ensure businesses implemented safety protocols, and applauded Orlando Immunology Center’s selection as test site for the vaccine.

And as students prepared to return to class in the fall, like other Central Florida districts, Orange County Public Schools toyed with plans and encouraged parents to sign up kids for stay-at-home, online learning.

Now, more than a year later with steadily rising Coronavirus cases, the same task force is reconvening to brainstorm ways to increase vaccination rates, keep employees safe and “commerce flowing.”

The group is co-chaired by President & CEO of Visit Orlando Cassandra Matej, and President & CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership Tim Giuliani.

They will meet today at 1 p.m.