What You Need To Know Warren Anderson is the owner of Anderson-DuBose in Warren, Ohio



Warren Anderson heads one of the largest black-owned businesses in the country, a position that’s introduced him to presidents and celebrities.

It wasn’t always that way.

Anderson grew up the child of a diplomat, but his potential wasn’t always on display.

“Average kid, not a very good student. In sports, I was one of the kids that no team really wanted, but I had a good personality and people liked me,” he said.

Anderson eventually graduated from the University of Michigan and started the company almost 30 years ago. The accolades have poured in ever since.

The company supplies over 500 McDonald’s and Chipotle restaurants with paper and food supplies and was recently named McDonald’s Supplier of the Year.

It's an award Anderson said felt like winning a championship.

“I was with another guy, we were on a Zoom call and I was going like ‘Yes!’” Anderson remembered. “And then went like, ‘You remember Tom Brady when they won the Super Bowl and he was getting ready to throw this?’ I thought I needed to be on a boat and toss this to somebody. I mean, I was losing my mind.”

That accomplishment is one Anderson shares with the employees he considers family.

“What I learned is that what we do, which is treat your people right, that even during a tough time like COVID, you can excel and we excelled,” said Anderson.

Nancy Wilson started 17 years ago as a receptionist just out of college and is now a field service manager.

She's gotten to know her boss pretty well.

“He knows everyone’s name and he will know your name the first day you start and he’ll come and shake your hand on your first day within the first two hours if he’s here,” said Wilson.

As Anderson’s company continues to be a job creator in Ohio, he believes that others can follow in his footsteps into the next generation.

“My philosophy is based on performance, execution and I think if we as a people focus on being excellent, being the best that we can be, you’ll see American businesses continue to grow and thrive,” he said.