CLERMONT, Fla. — Savannah Arsenault waits patiently for a chance to read to Toby.

The 4-year-old says she likes reading “a lot, a lot and a lot."

Toby is happy to listen anytime, thanks to a program called Read to Sydney.

“He’s a fluffy dog and cute,” Savannah says.

Read to Sydney founder Thom Battisto says this all started because of what he experienced as a child.

“(I had) ADD (attention deficit disorder), dyslexia, learning disabilities... but back then it was, 'He’s lazy,' ” he said.

Read to Sydney has been around for 10 years now, providing children with an opportunity to read to a four-legged friend. This summer, the group opened two new chapters.

The bookmobile recently made its debut, cruising around several times a week.

“The van’s a self-contained library, so we’ll bring everything out into the parking lot or inside the business,” Battisto said.

Read to Sydney also expanded by collaborating with Kiwanis of Clermont to place book boxes around Lake County, including at the Cat Cafe.

“Sometimes not all children can get to the library all the time. So far, we’ve tried to station them throughout the community where there’s easy access for the children and the parents,” said Chuck Seaver, the incoming president of Kiwanis of Clermont.

Battisto says his dream is to make Read to Sydney a nationwide organization, with bookmobiles and lending libraries in large cities across the country.

“It gets me very excited that the children want to learn and they’re able to learn on their own levels," he said.

Battisto hopes to reach as many children as he can. Books are free from the book boxes and the bookmobile.

“I love what I do and I wouldn’t give it up for anything. I work with my best friends,” Battisto said.

As for Savannah, she has a big reading goal for this summer.

“One hundred of them,” she said.