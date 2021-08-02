KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — It's an out of this world opportunity for one Space Coast native.



In this week's Feel Good Friday, he's getting a chance to create a space-themed project at the Kennedy Space Center.



What You Need To Know

Muralist Christopher Maslow is creating a space-themed mural for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center



The mural is being painted at the Complex 39 Press Site



Maslow has been working on the mural for a couple of weeks and expects to be finished with it soon

"To do something with NASA has always been a lifelong dream," says muralist Christopher Maslow of Melbourne, who grew up with the American space program in his backyard.

"I've watched the launches since I was a child," Maslow says. "NASA has always had this mystique that's always fascinated me."

Now, after being approached by NASA, he's launched into designing a new mural at the Kennedy Space Center. It's being painted at the Complex 39 Press Site, where for decades journalists have chronicled the U.S.'s quest for space.

"You'll see homage to the old days when people gathered around the TV," Maslow said. "Then you'll see the modern era media, primarily using cell phones."

Maslow has some space-themed experience.



Five years ago his created a Florida Tech mural in downtown Melbourne that depicts the university's goal of science-themed education and the pursuit of the stars.



He's worked on the KSC mural for a couple of weeks, and expects to be done soon.



Once complete, he says it will bring him full circle from growing up and living on the Space Coast, to creating something for future generations to enjoy.

"In a hundred years from (now), people will be looking at this thing and I'll be gone, but the art will still remain," he said.

Maslow says his next goal is to try and paint a mural on a SpaceX rocket that will launch to space.

